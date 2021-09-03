Are William And Kate Facing A Transitional Period In Their Lives?

Prince William and Kate Middleton have spent the summer holiday with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, enjoying the great outdoors — and trying their best to stay out of the spotlight. The Cambridge family even traveled to the Isles of Scilly to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and explore the great outdoors, according to Town & Country. And while the last few weeks have been relatively quiet on the Cambridge news front, there is a lot going on in William and Kate's lives at present.

Aside from the royal family adjusting after the death of Prince Philip, William and Kate are also raising their three children, dealing with a scandal involving William's uncle, Prince Andrew being tied to Jeffrey Epstein, keeping a close eye on Prince Harry's next move, and living an altered life in the middle of a global pandemic, all while taking on more responsibilities in preparation for William's father, Prince Charles, to become king, according to Vogue.

One might wonder how William and Kate are handling everything that is going on in their lives or how all of these combined things might alter the way they spend their days. All of that said, it seems that 2021 has brought them to a transition for many reasons. Read on for more.