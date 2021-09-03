What Is The Queen's Sweet Tradition For Her Great-Grandchildren?
Queen Elizabeth got a special visit from family members for a week in August when Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the couple's three children traveled to Balmoral for "one big sleepover," according to Vanity Fair. The outlet confirms that this is the first time that they've been able to stay all together under the same roof since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. "They always enjoy going up to Balmoral, they love the outdoors and walking in the hills and spending quality time with family. It's where William spent a lot of his childhood and it's important to him that his children experience what he did as a young boy," a source told the outlet.
The queen is said to love spending time with her great grandchildren, and is thought to have a very special relationship with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in particular. In fact, royal expert Ingrid Seward previously revealed that the queen is particularly fond of Charlotte, who is "pony mad," according to Woman & Home. Kate previously alluded to this as well. "The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington, she was one of our first visitors here. I think she's very fond of Charlotte. She's always watching what she's up to," Kate said during the "Our Queen at 90" documentary that was released in 2016, according to Hello! During that interview, Kate also revealed the queen's sweet tradition. Read on for more.
Queen Elizabeth loves spending time with her great grandchildren
In the 2016 documentary, "Our Queen at 90," Kate Middleton revealed the sweet tradition that the queen keeps for her great grandchildren whenever they sleep over. "She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family," Kate said, according to Hello! magazine.
Although the coronavirus pandemic has limited the amount of time that Queen Elizabeth can spend with her great grandchildren, she simply loves to have them around. Hopefully, Prince William and Kate's family trip to Balmoral this summer means that the royal family can start spending more time together, especially with the holidays fast approaching. And while things may not be completely back to normal, one can imagine that the queen is thrilled to be surrounded by her loved ones again; after losing her husband, Prince Philip, in April, it's likely that the queen has been feeling extra lonely over the past few months.