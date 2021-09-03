What Is The Queen's Sweet Tradition For Her Great-Grandchildren?

Queen Elizabeth got a special visit from family members for a week in August when Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the couple's three children traveled to Balmoral for "one big sleepover," according to Vanity Fair. The outlet confirms that this is the first time that they've been able to stay all together under the same roof since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. "They always enjoy going up to Balmoral, they love the outdoors and walking in the hills and spending quality time with family. It's where William spent a lot of his childhood and it's important to him that his children experience what he did as a young boy," a source told the outlet.

The queen is said to love spending time with her great grandchildren, and is thought to have a very special relationship with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in particular. In fact, royal expert Ingrid Seward previously revealed that the queen is particularly fond of Charlotte, who is "pony mad," according to Woman & Home. Kate previously alluded to this as well. "The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington, she was one of our first visitors here. I think she's very fond of Charlotte. She's always watching what she's up to," Kate said during the "Our Queen at 90" documentary that was released in 2016, according to Hello! During that interview, Kate also revealed the queen's sweet tradition. Read on for more.