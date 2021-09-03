Prince William Did This To Get A Friend's Family Out Of Afghanistan

Prince William might not have the same kind of military experience that his brother Prince Harry had during his two tours of Afghanistan (along with a career that spanned over 10 years), but the future king of England still completed a 44-week course as an Office Cadet and was made an Army officer in December 2006, according to The Guardian. He then joined the Household Cavalry before getting promoted to the rank of a lieutenant the following year. William also worked as a pilot with the East Anglia Ambulance before retiring in 2017.

William is still very much a part the military community, having last visited the RAF Akrotiri Cyprus military base in 2018 to thank the forces for their commitment, as detailed in Harper's Bazaar. While speaking about his own military role in 2009, Prince William said, "As far as I'm concerned, in my eyes, if Harry can do it, I can do it. As a future head of the Armed Forces it's really important you at least get the opportunity to be credible and to do the job I signed up for the best I can. That's all I have ever wanted," according to the Associated Press.

That might be one of the reasons why William took an extraordinary step to help a friend's family escape Afghanistan, following the U.S. military's withdrawal and Taliban takeover.