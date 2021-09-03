The Miles Teller COVID-19 Controversy Explained

When it comes to Miles Teller, the actor best known for his roles in films like "Whiplash" and "The Spectacular Now" isn't necessarily in the front-running for any popularity awards in the entertainment industry. Outside of his acting career, Teller's attitude, conduct, and behavior led to a journalist writing the following as a first line for a 2015 profile for Esquire: "You're sitting across from Miles Teller at the Luminary restaurant in Atlanta and trying to figure out if he's a dick." (It's no surprise to learn that the profiler concluded the affirmative and that the profile went viral at the time.)

Six years later, Teller is making headlines for his controversial behavior. But this time, its outstanding effects are much greater than the opinion of one journalist and a dinner conversation, or the readership of a magazine. Instead, its ramifications are on the health and safety of his fellow members of a project's cast and production team.

According to a report published by the Daily Mail on Sept. 3, at least one source involved in the television series "The Offer," about the making of the 1972 film "The Godfather," which Teller was cast to star in as movie producer Al Ruddy, told the tabloid that Teller had exposed the entire team to COVID-19. Not only that, but he had outright refused to either get vaccinated or even submit to COVID testing. So, what's the story here?