The Tragic Death Of WCW Wrestler Daffney Unger

The professional wrestling world is in shock following the death of wrestling legend Daffney Unger, who died at the age of 46. News of Unger's (real name Shannon Spruill) death were confirmed on Facebook by her mother, Jean Tookey Spruill. In her announcement, Unger's mother wrote, "It is with great sadness I have to let you know that my daughter Shannon Spruill...Scream Queen Daff, passed away suddenly last night. Absolutely heartbroken."

No cause of death has been revealed. However, the night prior to her death, Unger appeared in an Instagram video while visibly distraught, lamenting about the symptoms surrounding her the injuries that she suffered through her pro wrestling career, per People. In the video, she also appeared to be brandishing a small gun while discussing the possibility of having chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — a "progressive brain condition that's thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head and repeated episodes of concussion," per NHS. Symptoms include short-term memory loss, mood swings, difficulty thinking, and disorientation. In the video, Unger made her intentions clear that she wanted her brain "to be studied" and warned "future generations... don't do stupid s*** like me."

As the wrestling world continues to mourn her death, let's take a look at how Daffney Unger cemented her legacy in the professional wrestling business.