Inside The Shocking Claim Angelina Jolie Made About Her Marriage To Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie married in France in 2014 after meeting in 2005 on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," per the Daily Mail. The couple shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, according to Page Six. Pitt and Jolie famously took a political stance on marriage, saying that they wouldn't go through with the ceremony until same-sex marriage was legal. However, they both disclosed that it was their children, according to the Daily Mail, who encouraged their marriage.

Things came to a head, however, in September 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." News broke after that the divorce may have been triggered by a reported outburst on a private plane that the family took from Paris to Minnesota, as the Daily Mail reports. Pitt admitted that he yelled at one of his children but claimed that there was no abuse.

As ongoing custody proceedings ensue, Jolie made a shocking claim about Pitt during their marriage. Here's what she said.