Did Queen Elizabeth Really Urge Prince Harry To Do This?

Queen Elizabeth is thought to be a big supporter of her grandson, Prince Harry, reportedly having a "soft spot" for him, according to Express. Despite Harry's decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family and move out of the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, the queen is said to be in fairly regular contact with him, according to Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, Harry has always spoken very highly of the queen, and she seems supportive of him and his decision to do what he feels is best for his family. To honor and show his love for his grandmother, Harry even named his daughter "Lilibet," the queen's family nickname.

Following Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, the queen released a short statement that seemed to acknowledge how she feels about her grandson. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement read in part, promising to handle "concerning" issues in private (via USA Today). "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

Harry's relationships with his father and brother haven't been as solid, however, and there has been an ongoing rift between them that has only grown over the past year. And while many wonder what kind of role the queen might play in patching up these relationships, a new report suggests that she has made an attempt. Read on for more.