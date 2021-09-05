Is This Why Meghan Markle And Camilla Parker Bowles Had A Falling Out?
It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at odds with different members of the royal family for well over a year at this point, with disagreements stemming from before the couple's royal wedding in 2018 and worsening over time, as detailed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March. Harry and Meghan had previously been mum about what was going on behind closed doors that ultimately caused them to make the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK. Over the past few months, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have explained a bit about their experience living under the monarchy's rule — and their reasons for walking away.
During his interview with Oprah, Harry openly admitted that his relationships with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, had been strained for quite some time, according to The Sun, and things are presumed to have gotten worse after Harry's decision to share his thoughts and feelings on life behind palace walls. There is one relationship, however, that hasn't been fleshed out, and it's something that's now making headlines. Evidently, Meghan and Camilla Parker Bowles aren't on the best of terms — and we may know why. Read on to find out the reason these two may have had a falling out.
Is this Instagram post the reason that Camilla Parker Bowles is mad at Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles may have never given off a vibe that they don't like one another, and it seems that the two really did get along swimmingly at one point in time. However, a report from Marie Claire suggests that the two women had a falling out in 2020. The report indicates that Camilla has been upset with Meghan after a bit of a social media snafu, if you will. In March 2020, Camilla launched a new initiative to show support for domestic abuse survivors. The report indicates that the royal family was "told to observe a social media silence during Camilla's speech," but Meghan apparently didn't comply. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly took to Instagram – while Camilla's speech was happening — to share a few photos of herself visiting the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London.
At the time, a source told the Mirror that Camilla was "very upset" by Meghan's actions. "Of course it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla's speech should take precedence. Unfortunately some people had other ideas," the source explained. It's unknown if Camilla and Meghan have worked this out or if the two are still at odds.