The Tragic Death Of Comedian Fuquan Johnson

A supposed celebration ended in tragedy when comedian Fuquan Johnson died of an alleged overdose at a party in Venice, California, on Friday evening. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the cops were called shortly after midnight and, upon their arrival, they found Johnson and three others "who appeared to be either deceased or close to it," as the report reads. The "Comedy Parlour Live" writer and two others were pronounced dead at the scene, while Kate Quigley is in the hospital in critical condition.

According to the law enforcement sources, cocaine laced with fentanyl was supposedly "ingested" by all four victims. The L.A. Coroner's Office is set to perform autopsies on the three bodies, and the identities of the two unnamed individuals have yet to be revealed. Though the LAPD's homicide unit has been notified of the overdoses, TMZ reported it's unclear if they will get involved. However, the LAPD is investigating who the drugs were purchased from.

Amid the sea of tributes following Johnson's death, several comedians took the opportunity to remind others about the importance of staying away from drugs. "Hey everybody, please stop doing cocaine. Please. All it takes is the wrong batch or the wrong night or any combination of either," wrote Johnny Taylor, Jr. on Twitter. Kiki Anderson echoed, "This is so heartbreaking and horrific. Please, if you do drugs, test them. Or don't do them. Fentanyl is a monster."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).