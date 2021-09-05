The Tragic Death Of Girls Aloud Star Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding, who first rose to fame as one-fifth of British girl group Girls Aloud, quickly became a household name in the 2000s after topping the charts with her band members. Since then, she has embarked on a solo career, participated in reality shows, and ventured into acting.

In August 2020, after keeping a fairly low profile, Harding announced the sad news that she had breast cancer via Instagram. The "Sound of the Underground" hitmaker shared a selfie of herself in the hospital and explained to fans "that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body" in her caption. "I'm currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can," she continued, adding, "I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I'm getting on. In the meantime I hope you'll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time."

In February, Harding released her memoir, "Hear Me Out," and informed readers she was told last December that the following Christmas will likely be her last and admitted she did not know how many months she had left to live, per BBC. While in the hospital, the BRIT award winner also said she had sepsis while being treated for cancer. Harding's last Instagram upload was posted in March. However, today's update was one her followers have been dreading for several months.