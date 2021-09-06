Why Did Prince Charles' Closest Aide Step Down?

According to new reports, Prince Charles longtime aide, Michael Fawcett, has stepped down from his role at The Prince's Foundation because of alleged misconduct. Fawcett, who once worked as the future king of England's valet, is being accused of using his position to help a businessman by the name of Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz receive the honorary title of Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire — which is better known as a CBE — for cash, according to Page Six.

The Prince's Foundation, which has long been near and dear to Charles' heart, is a charity that sets up to improve the quality of people's lives by teaching them ecological ways of planning, designing and building a better, environmentally sound future. Since the cash for access allegations have been made, the foundation has launched an investigation into the reports. However, in a statement to the press, the foundation said they "were not aware of any financial gain being sought by these individuals," according to The Guardian.

Charles once called Fawcett "indispensable," as detailed in CNN, but this isn't the first time he's made headlines for his supposed sketchy behavior. According to BBC, he was cleared from misconduct allegations when he reportedly tried to sell royal gifts. With so much going on behind closed doors at Buckingham Palace, it's no wonder Charles has taken the mantra of "keep calm and carry on" to heart.