Expert Claims Prince Charles Has Been Very Hurt The Past Few Months. Here's Why

Nick Bullen, the co-founder of True Royalty TV, spoke to Fox News about Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all book. He stated that Prince Charles was not impervious to the claims Prince Harry's been making. Bullen claimed, "I do know from people close to him that he has been very hurt over the last few months about all the revelations."

Harry has been open about his relationship with Charles, telling Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast in May (via Page Six) that there was "a lot of genetic pain and suffering." Bullen pointed out, "It's very rare that the royal households complain and explain, but they most certainly explained this time." Bullen was commenting on Harry's claim that his father had cut him off financially in the first quarter of 2020 after the Sussexes announced that they would be leaving the monarchy. He then continued, "Harry alleged that after they stepped down, they were immediately cut off financially." Per BBC News, a Clarence House spokesperson and their annual financials proved that Charles continued to support Prince Harry and Meghan until the summer of 2020.

However, Bullen added, "But Clarence House turned around and basically said, 'No, that's not true. Harry was receiving money until the summer.' So I think that in itself is pretty telling about how people [in the palace] feel about what's going on."