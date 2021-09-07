The Tragic Death Of French Film Star Jean-Paul Belmondo

Legendary French screen and stage actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died at age 88 in Paris. Belmondo, who previously received a two-minute standing ovation for his lifetime achievement honor at the César awards (France's equivalent of the Oscars), passed "peacefully" at his home on Monday. His lawyer Michael Godest confirmed his death to French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) and said: "He had been very tired for some time. He died peacefully." Perhaps best known for his breakout role in the internationally renowned New Wave classic "Breathless," Belmondo starred in more than 80 films across a multitude of genres, including thrillers and comedies. Despite his showbiz success, Belmondo originally showed interest in professional sport, per The Guardian.

Belmondo was born in 1933 and came from an artistic French family. He was the son of a renowned "pied-noir" sculptor, Paul Belmondo, and painter, Sarah Rainaud-Richard. Belmondo grew up in the affluent Parisian suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine and attended a string of elite private schools, but did poorly, eventually leaving school at age 16 to become a boxer, per The Sydney Morning Herald. However, Belmondo's boxing career was cut short due to tuberculosis, which led Belmondo to turn his attention to performing.

After three attempts, Belmondo finally gained a place at Paris' National Academy of Dramatic Arts in 1952, but not to an overly warm reception. He eventually quit "in a huff" following continuous criticism, according to Reuters.