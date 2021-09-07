Meghan Markle Was 'Hoping For An Apology' From The Royal Family, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview that allowed them to share their side of the story — and to explain their reasons for stepping down as senior members of the royal family and leave the UK. The interview, which aired back in March, was watched by more than 49 million people, according to Reuters, and it has even been nominated for an Emmy, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Following the interview, Queen Elizabeth released a statement. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the statement read, in part, according to USA Today. There have also been numerous reports that the interview caused some extreme tension between Harry and his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

However, there's one thing that didn't happen that Meghan might have been hoping for; she never received an apology from the royal family. Keep reading to find out what a royal expert had to say about this.