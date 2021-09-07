What Is Ella Travolta's New Movie Role?

Maybe the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree(s) after all...

As reported by People, Ella Travolta, the daughter of famous parents John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, has her sights set squarely on Hollywood — and she has never been too shy to admit that she's often looked to her parents for career and acting advice. "When I have any questions, my mom and dad have the best advice, and that's amazing... I love that it's sort of the family business!" she confessed in 2019.

And, while Ella's acting aspirations are not exactly a recent development, as the 21-year-old budding actor has previously snagged roles in various projects including "Old Dogs" and "The Poison Rose," it is her new upcoming role that has everyone talking! Perhaps this could be the big break the burgeoning thespian has been waiting for! But what big, new role did Ella land? Keep reading after the jump to find out!