What Is Ella Travolta's New Movie Role?
Maybe the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree(s) after all...
As reported by People, Ella Travolta, the daughter of famous parents John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston, has her sights set squarely on Hollywood — and she has never been too shy to admit that she's often looked to her parents for career and acting advice. "When I have any questions, my mom and dad have the best advice, and that's amazing... I love that it's sort of the family business!" she confessed in 2019.
And, while Ella's acting aspirations are not exactly a recent development, as the 21-year-old budding actor has previously snagged roles in various projects including "Old Dogs" and "The Poison Rose," it is her new upcoming role that has everyone talking! Perhaps this could be the big break the burgeoning thespian has been waiting for! But what big, new role did Ella land? Keep reading after the jump to find out!
Ella Travolta is set to star as Alicia/Alice in an Alice in Wonderland remake
Celeb spawn Ella Travolta is set to star in a modern remake of the classic children's fairytale, "Alice in Wonderland," aptly titled, "Get Lost." As reported by People, proud papa bear John Travolta couldn't help but gush about his daughter's most recent achievement on his Instagram account. Alongside a photo of Ella donning her "Alice in Wonderland" costume, John penned a sentimental caption that read, "Here's my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, 'Get Lost' I'm a very proud dad!"
John wasn't the only one gushing about the new role, however. Ella also took to social media to relish in her new gig. Along with the video she posted to her Instagram, Ella explained she was currently in Budapest "filming the modern-day reimagining of 'Alice in Wonderland' called 'Get Lost.'" "I'm so excited to be here — amazing cast, amazing crew. I can't wait to share it with you guys," she continued before vowing to keep her loyal followers posted.
Per IMDb, Ella will portray the role of Alicia/Alice, a woman who "encounters mysterious William/Mad Hatter, an expat from London aristocracy, and goes on a mind-bending overnight adventure in Budapest which magically turns into Wonderland." Get your popcorn ready, folks! This adaptation sounds perfectly magical!