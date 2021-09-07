How Meghan Markle's Biggest Supporter Left In The UK Really Feels

Jeremy Vine has been one of few voices across the pond that has stood in favor of Meghan Markle. In 2019, he took to his Twitter account to say that Meghan needed to "sack her entire PR team" because her reputation was being "incrementally ruined by their haplessness" over an article that suggested Wimbledon fans were told not to take photos of the Duchess.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter has now admitted, though, that Meghan's behavior "has been trying for even her most ardent supporters." In a September 7 interview with Express, Jeremy revealed that while Prince Harry and Meghan are a very "divisive subject" on both sides of the pond, it's been very difficult to even get in a word about them, as public opinion about the royal couple is so split. "What I noticed is that if you mention Meghan and Harry the room just splits straight away. It really does," he explained.

So, does that mean Meghan's supporters are remaining quiet just because they don't want to get into a heated debate? Maybe, but Jeremy did add that some of the commentary towards Meghan has been "too harsh." He didn't have all positive thing to say, though, as he also said that when it comes to the Duke of Sussex, he thinks he "brings it on himself sometimes." It seems like Meghan's biggest fans are even split about who to support amid her and Harry's rocky relationship with the royal family.