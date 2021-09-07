How Monica Lewinsky Really Feels About Getting An Apology From Bill Clinton

In recent weeks, Monica Lewinsky has been making headlines yet again as fans await the latest "American Crime Story" season, which is based on her infamous affair with former president Bill Clinton in the late '90s when she was serving as an intern at the White House. The relationship — even today — made Lewinsky a household name and remains one of the most-talked-about scandals in modern history as it led to Clinton's impeachment.

As an executive producer on the series, which debuts on September 7, Lewinsky got to tell her side of the story. "I'm so grateful for the growth we've made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation," she said in an interview with Vanity Fair. The fashion designer and activist also told Today's Savannah Guthrie (via NBC News) she feels "nervous for people to see some of the worst moments of my life and a lot of behavior that I regret." Lewinsky added with a laugh, "If you remember your 20s not that long ago, it's pretty cringe-worthy."

She opened up about her feelings towards a Clinton apology as well and whether she "needs" one. Scroll ahead to find out what Lewinsky had to say.