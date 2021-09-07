Michael K. Williams' Final Instagram Post Revealed

Michael K. Williams was pronounced dead at 54 in his New York City apartment on August 6, and an outpouring of fond memories about the thespian actor are coming forth from all corners of the internet.

Williams is well known for his notorious role as Omar Little, the feared and brutal stickup man from Baltimore on "The Wire." However, many people who've worked with Williams from different projects — or even ran into him in a Brooklyn bodega — are sharing different perspectives about who Williams was. Wendell Pierce, Williams' friend and fellow on-screen actor from "The Wire," took to Twitter so express his personal admiration and friendship with Williams. "The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss," the actor wrote. "A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth."

People are now looking back on the fond memories they held with Williams, including his last Instagram post for some insight on how he was feeling in his final days.