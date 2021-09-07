Michael K. Williams' Final Instagram Post Revealed
Michael K. Williams was pronounced dead at 54 in his New York City apartment on August 6, and an outpouring of fond memories about the thespian actor are coming forth from all corners of the internet.
Williams is well known for his notorious role as Omar Little, the feared and brutal stickup man from Baltimore on "The Wire." However, many people who've worked with Williams from different projects — or even ran into him in a Brooklyn bodega — are sharing different perspectives about who Williams was. Wendell Pierce, Williams' friend and fellow on-screen actor from "The Wire," took to Twitter so express his personal admiration and friendship with Williams. "The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss," the actor wrote. "A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth."
People are now looking back on the fond memories they held with Williams, including his last Instagram post for some insight on how he was feeling in his final days.
Williams leaves behind a poignant message
Michael K. Williams' last Instagram post was shared on September 1. The video showed a Breakfast Club interview with Tracey Morgan, who passionately told friends and fans not to cry for him because there were people who are worse off than he is.
This clip of Morgan comes right after his 2014 near-fatal limousine crash where Morgan had to undergo rehabilitation. "Don't cry for me. Okаy, I hаd а bit of а misfortunate accident. Don't cry for me! Cry for others, mаn," Morgan sаid. "My grаndmother told me when you think you're doing bаd, there's аlwаys somebody out there worse. There's people out there in the world with nobody to love, nobody to love them. How 'bout that?"
This statement rings especially true for fans when thinking about Williams' fully embodied life, even despite the sadness of his sudden death. He was a five-time Emmy nominee, was heavily invested in the dance club scene and became a choreographer, and was frequently seen having a wonderful day walking around New York City. Even through the sadness, people are looking to find the beauty within Williams' life while he was still here with us. As one person commented on the video of Morgan, "Of course your last post is inspirational for all. Cause your the best guy ever."