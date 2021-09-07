Jamie Spears' Petition To End Conservatorship Includes Shocking Statement

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has officially filed a petition to end his daughter's conservatorship, according to NBC News. His latest move comes less than one month after Jamie agreed to step down "when the time is right," according to CBS News. At the time, the outlet pointed out that Jamie's decision followed Britney's attorney's request for the judge overseeing the case to remove Jamie immediately. Along with that petition, Jamie made sure to deny any and all claims of conservatorship abuse that his daughter had made during her two virtual court appearances earlier this summer. He also maintained that the conservatorship had been good for Britney over the years. "There is no doubt that the conservatorship saved Ms. Spears from disaster, supported her when she needed it the most, protected her and her reputation from harm, and facilitated the restoration of her career," the court filing read, according to CBS News.

It was later reported that Jamie had requested some $2 million to fulfill his offer of stepping down. "The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted. Mr. Spears's blatant attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears's estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter," Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in response, according to Us Weekly.

Now, it seems as though Jamie is singing a different tune. Read on for his shocking statement.