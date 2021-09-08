Why Queen Elizabeth Has Had A Rough Time Lately

Queen Elizabeth has had a fairly tough 2021. Her year started off with her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, doing a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they made several bold claims about the royal family. One of those claims highlighted an instance in which someone presumably close to the queen was concerned about the skin color of Harry and Meghan's then-unborn son, according to CNN. During the same time, the queen's husband, Prince Philip, had been in the hospital for a month, according to ABC News. He was discharged and transported back to Windsor Castle about a week after Harry and Meghan's interview aired, and he died less than a month later.

Elizabeth was surrounded by her family for her husband's funeral, but things looked much different because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and she was forced to sit alone in a pew, due to local government regulations, according to Today. In the months that followed Philip's funeral, the queen would have a couple of scandals on her hands; there's an ongoing investigation into claims that staffers made, accusing Meghan of bullying, according to Entertainment Tonight, and, in August, the queen's son, Prince Andrew, was sued for sexual assault, according to The New York Times.

And while you might think that's more than enough for the queen to have to deal with in one year, there's even more on her plate these days. Read on for more.