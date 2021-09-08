Inside Lily Collins' Wedding To Charlie McDowell

While the majority of us likely spent Labor Day grilling out, actor Lily Collins celebrated in style by marrying film director Charlie McDowell, People reported on September 7. The wedding ceremony comes a year after Collins first announced her engagement to McDowell via Instagram. "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." she captioned the romantic social post, which showed the couple kissing as Collins flashed her new rock for the camera. On his own Instagram page, McDowell had similarly sweet words for his fiancee. "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life," he wrote, alongside a picture of Collins beaming. "I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

Per E! Online, the pair first went Instagram official in August 2019. At the time, Collins broke the news with a picture of them together in Paris, where she had been filming her hit Netflix show, "Emily in Paris." Ever since, she's been giving us glimpses of their ongoing romance on social media. From the streets of Paris to the waters of Copenhagen, and everything in between, these two have taken their love story global. Therefore, it's only fitting that Collins and McDowell's wedding day was likewise commemorated on Instagram. Here's everything we know about the ceremony — so far!