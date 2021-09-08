What We Know About Todd McShay's Abrupt Exit From ESPN

If you've haphazardly flipped through the television channels and landed on ESPN, you've most likely seen Todd McShay's face. McShay is an American college football analyst and NFL draft analyst and has been a part of the ESPN network since 2006. McShay's keen insight on National Football League draft picks is something NFL fans look forward to viewing every year. The only time in memory that his sharp knowledge was absent from ESPN's coverage of the annual NFL draft was for the 2020 season, as he contracted coronavirus.

McShay shared the news with a screenshot from his notes app on Twitter in April of 2020. "I'm so sorry to tell you I won't be working the NFL draft this year. I'm home recovering from coronavirus," he said. "For now, I just want to say I miss you all — my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league, and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today." He assured fans he would not be gone for long and ended his note by thanking "the tireless work of healthcare workers and first responders."

Unfortunately, McShay will be missing in action from the NFL draft picks once again in 2022 due to health issues — but this time, it's permanent. This is what we know about about Todd McShay's abrupt exit from ESPN.