Meghan Markle And Oprah Winfrey Could Team Up For Netflix Project, Expert Says

In September 2020, The New York Times reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had inked a "megawatt deal" with Netflix in which they would create various content that would air on the platform in the future. "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement at the time, according to Us Weekly.

In April 2021, the couple's first documentary was announced. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Heart of Invictus" will highlight the moving stories behind some of the athletes who will be competing at the Invictus Games — an annual event founded by Harry that hosts competitions amongst "wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women." In July 2021, Deadline reported that Meghan is developing a children's television series titled "Pearl." She teamed up with David Furnish for the animated show, which will tell the story of a young girl named Pearl who "is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," according to the duchess.

