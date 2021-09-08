Hannah Brown's New Book Will Address These Tough Topics

On the surface, Hannah Brown may appear to have a perfect life. The former beauty queen was the star of "The Bachelorette" and later went on to win on "Dancing With the Stars," but her life is more complicated than it seems.

Hannah was part of a scandal on "The Bachelorette" when it was later revealed that the man she chose, Jed Wyatt, had a girlfriend while filming the hit dating show, per People. The reality star took her frustrations out on Jed with thinly-veiled jabs on Instagram. "This ring lasted longer than the real one," she wrote on her Instagram story while brandishing a Ring Pop on her finger in December 2020, per Us Weekly. Hannah was able to find romance after the on-camera romantic catastrophe when she started dating model Adam Woolard. The adorable couple often gushes over each other on social media. Although she rebounded, the public break-up took a toll on Hannah.

In August 2019, Hannah came clean to her fans that these public tribulations had affected her. "Honest policy: I'm struggling," she wrote on Instagram. "Since last August, I've been a pageant queen, a Bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I've been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people," the reality TV star shared, via AL.com. Just over two years later, Hannah announced she would be offering insight into her difficulties with a revealing memoir.