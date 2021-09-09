The Tragic Death Of My Big Fat Greek Wedding Star Michael Constantine

Michael Constantine may have played a plethora of ethnicities (Jewish, Russian, Italian), but the one he held closest to his heart was his own. Constantine admitted to Hellenic News of America in 2017 that he was initially "anxious" to star in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding." "I was very leery. I didn't know Nia [Vardalos] then, and I was anxious about someone writing some Greek thing." Not only did Constantine audition three times, but he turned down the offer at first. "Was it going to be baloney or is it going to be something by somebody who really knows Greeks? So I read the script and I said, yes, this person obviously knows Greeks."

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" is the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time, according to Variety. It amassed $242 million from it's meagre $5 million production costs. Constantine reprised Gus Portokolas for the short-lived 2003 CBS sitcom "My Big Fat Greek Life" and also for the film's sequel "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2" in 2016. Former co-star Vardalos honored Constantine on Twitter, thanking him for being "the dad to our cast-family" and a "friend." "Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now." Wherever Constantine is now, we hope he's got plenty of Windex at hand ... possible given he said people sent him "thousands" to sign.