Is Prince Charles Future As The King Already Severely Damaged?

Prince Charles is set to become king when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, dies. According to the leaked royal protocol that was detailed by Politico, the Prince of Wales will ascend the throne the very moment that the queen takes her last breath. The day after her death, there will be a meeting at St. James' Palace where the Accession Counsel will "proclaim King Charles the new sovereign," according to Politico. While the plans are in place, there is no immediate concern for the queen's health. It seems as though Prince Philip's death back in April caused a sense of "urgency" to get plans firmed up, according to The New York Times, but the queen could easily live for several more years.

Nevertheless, many are already looking ahead to Charles' reign as king. There have been plenty of rumors about what he might change once his mother is gone, and one of the most significant reports is that Charles will slim down the monarchy, according to Tatler. While the royal family may be thinking about the transition, which is inevitable, regardless of the timeline, there are some who are wondering if Charles' future as king is already tainted. Keep reading to find out why.