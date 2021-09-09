The Truth About Drew Barrymore And Britney Spears' Secret Relationship

Britney Spears has been receiving tons of support from fans — and from several celebrities, from Paris Hilton to Iggy Azalea — over the past few months. The "Piece of Me" singer has received quite a few messages in the comments sections of her Instagram posts, for example, with many people sending her love and wishing her well as she has chosen to stand up to her father and try to abolish her conservatorship in a court battle that has been raging on for well over a year now, according to The New York Times.

Following Spears' virtual court appearance back on June 23, W Magazine reported that "celebs all over the internet" had been voicing their support for the pop star. The outlet highlighted a few of these meaningful messages, including tweets posted by Halsey, Mariah Carey, and Liz Phair, to name a few. There's one celebrity in particular, however, who has been corresponding with Spears while all of this legal stuff unfolds — and that's Drew Barrymore. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Barrymore revealed that she has been sending Spears video messages in recent months. Keep reading to find out more.