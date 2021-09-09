How Melania Trump Really Felt When Donald Trump's Term Ended

Melania Trump had what some might call an interesting experience while being the first lady of The White House for four years. From her scandalous fashion choices to her supposed brazen feelings about celebrating a certain classic holiday, Trump was often the talk of the town, ahem, the country. Of course, being former President Donald Trump's wife can also evoke very strong feelings from all political sides.

Everyone was constantly viewing what Trump did (or did not do) as first lady under a microscope. This, of course, was no different from the media coverage of previous first ladies, like Michelle Obama, who doesn't have a desire to be in politics at all, despite being in the White House for eight years. "I've never had the passion for politics," Obama said at the 2018 Simmons Leadership Conference, per Today. "I just happened to be married to somebody who has the passion for politics, and he drug me kicking and screaming into this arena."

Trump may have felt the same way, as she reportedly could not wait to exit the White House and does not want anything to do with her husband's potential 2024 run, per Yahoo! Life. Now that Trump is living a much more private life, many of us are wondering how she really felt when Donald Trump's term ended. Read on to find out.