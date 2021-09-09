Joy Behar Makes Her Thoughts About Ron DeSantis Crystal Clear On The View

It's safe to say the September 9 "Hot Topics" on "The View" were flaming hot, especially when face masks are involved. The co-hosts discussed the Florida judge overruling Gov. Ron DeSantis on mask mandates, meaning school districts in the state can keep mandating masks as the state appeals. Gov. Ron DeSantis previously barred all school districts from requiring kids to wear face masks to school.

Joy Behar had a lot to say about how the governor is handling the situation and did not mince any words. ​​"He's putting his political ambitions ahead of the safety of children," she said. "He should be criminally liable for that. You are actually committing negligent homicide when people die on your watch," she continued. Behar's response seemed to rile some fans, as one wrote, "In response to what Joy said. So if people die from the vaccines who is held liable. Well guess what you can not sue the pharma companies; they made sure of that before rolling out the vaccines." Others were pleased. "You girls hit it right on target!! Thank you," another fan tweeted.

This isn't the first time Behar clashed with DeSantis, though. Keep reading for more details.