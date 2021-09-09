The Sweet Way Porsha Williams Supported NeNe Leakes In Her Time Of Need
When times are tough, sometimes you need a friend, and that was definitely true for NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams. Porsha and her fiance Simon Goubadia cut their Bahamas vacation short to get to Gregg Leakes' celebration of life. She took to Instagram on September 8 and wrote, "We made it back in time to give love to @neneleakes and family! Gregg would be so proud, his home going 'Celebration of Life' was absolutely beautiful! Rest in Peace King."
Simon wrote that he was "proud" of Porsha for making the decision to leave their vacation early in his own post. "When we left for our short vacation in the Bahamas, Porsha got word that Nene had planned a Celebration of Gregg's life," he began. "Because she had nothing but great things to say about this man, missing the opportunity to pay her last respects and join Nene in celebrating his life became a priority for her. We packed up and came back Monday morning...two hours before the event." If that's not dedication, we don't know what is!
It's obvious Porsha put NeNe first, but how did NeNe feel about her kind gesture? Keep reading for more details.
NeNe Leakes felt all the love from Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams and Simon Goubadia left the Bahamas early to attend Gregg Leakes' celebration of life, and NeNe Leakes was obviously happy to have her friends in her corner. "Love you baby sis," she wrote, along with six red heart emojis, under Porsha's September 8 Instagram post.
It appears NeNe had a special day remembering her late husband. "It took a whole day for me to decide if i wanted to post pictures from Gregg's 'Celebration Of Life' Ceremony," she began in a separate post. "What a celebration it was! Packed Packed Packed! I am grateful for all of you THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART!" Despite the happiness surrounding her, it was obvious NeNe was missing Gregg. "I LOVE GREGG SO MUCH AND MISS HIM A LOT," she added, along with a broken heart emoji. She concluded by saying that she will "continue to be strong and celebrate his life."
NeNe was not alone at the celebration, as many of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars were also in attendance, according to ET Online. Eva Marcille, Lisa Wu, Phaedra Parks and Kenya Moore were also there to support her.