The Sweet Way Porsha Williams Supported NeNe Leakes In Her Time Of Need

When times are tough, sometimes you need a friend, and that was definitely true for NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams. Porsha and her fiance Simon Goubadia cut their Bahamas vacation short to get to Gregg Leakes' celebration of life. She took to Instagram on September 8 and wrote, "We made it back in time to give love to @neneleakes and family! Gregg would be so proud, his home going 'Celebration of Life' was absolutely beautiful! Rest in Peace King."

Simon wrote that he was "proud" of Porsha for making the decision to leave their vacation early in his own post. "When we left for our short vacation in the Bahamas, Porsha got word that Nene had planned a Celebration of Gregg's life," he began. "Because she had nothing but great things to say about this man, missing the opportunity to pay her last respects and join Nene in celebrating his life became a priority for her. We packed up and came back Monday morning...two hours before the event." If that's not dedication, we don't know what is!

It's obvious Porsha put NeNe first, but how did NeNe feel about her kind gesture? Keep reading for more details.