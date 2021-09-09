What We Know About Jonah Hill's Relationship With Sarah Brady

Jonah Hill's love for surfing did not only lead him to meet his girlfriend, Sarah Brady, but also helped him get in better physical shape. According to Page Six, Hill took an interest in surfing earlier this year and was photographed numerous times in the water. In February, he took to Instagram to say that he's finally accepting of his body after The Daily Mail published a story of him in a wetsuit while surfing.

"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," he captioned the post. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers." He added that the media "stalking him" and printing photos of him doesn't phase him at all anymore. "I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself," he continued. "This isn't a 'good for me' post. And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post.' It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

With Brady being a surfing instructor and a good influence on him, Hill should have no problem keeping up this hobby.