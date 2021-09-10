Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Suffered A Scary Injury. Here's What We Know

There is never a dull moment in the Kardashian-West household. Kim Kardashian West and her estranged husband, Kanye West, have been working together to raise their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, and as the kids have gotten older, it tends to be quite hectic with their different activities and what not. Not to mention, there are often other kids in the house too, as the West kids are frequently visited by their cousins — Kourtney Kardashian's daughter, Penelope, is best friends with North, and the girls spend a good deal of time together, according to E! News.

While it seems like Kim and Kanye have gotten fairly lucky when it comes to their kids rough-housing and whatnot, one of their kids just suffered a serious injury. On September 9, Kim shared a photo on Instagram, as she was pushing her son, Saint, in a wheelchair after an apparent accident, according to the Daily Mail. Keep reading to find out what happened to Saint — and what doctors determined after taking x-rays.