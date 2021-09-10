How Was Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Received At A British Award Show?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7 has been making headlines for months, mainly because it marked the very first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given a platform to speak out about their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family — and move out of the UK — the year prior. The interview showed a different side of the couple, who spoke, candidly, from personal experiences, together for the very first time since they moved to California.

While many royal watchers supported Harry and Meghan's decision to speak out — and appreciated what they had to say — there was also a great deal of backlash, according to Express. Royal experts across the globe criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, many shocked by the whole thing, calling it "disrespectful," according to Good Morning America. The interview itself proved to be good television — and, according to the Wall Street Journal, some 17 million people tuned in to watch. It was even nominated for an Emmy Award, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Although it has been six months since the interview aired, one thing is for sure: People are still very passionate about their opinions of the interview — and of Harry and Meghan. This was certainly the case at a British awards show that took place on September 9. Keep reading to find out the crowd's reaction to Harry and Meghan's interview when a clip was played on the big screen.