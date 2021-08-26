What Did Prince William Really Think Of Meghan And Harry's Oprah Interview?

Prince William and Prince Harry used to be inseparable. They were each other's best men at their weddings, dueled with lightsabers on the "Star Wars" set, and launched "Heads Together," a campaign to support mental health. Unforgettably, Princess Diana's boys walked behind their mother's coffin to the "sound of the horses' hooves."

Yet, Diana's boys came apart at the seams as early as 2016, per Us Weekly, when William expressed concern at the rapid pace of Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle. The rift deepened when Harry and his actor wife wanted to establish their own press office separate from the Cambridges, but were told that they would share an office with Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be leaving the monarchy, and "Megxit" followed in 2020, with the couple setting up a new life in the United States. Then, in March, Harry and Meghan shocked the world with an interview where they told their side of the story.

William has seemingly been the only royal to speak out about the allegations of racism the Sussexes made against the British monarchy. When asked by a reporter about the accusation, William responded, "We are very much not a racist family." Now, per Newsweek, royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand allege that they have the inside scoop on how Wills felt when his brother and sister-in-law spoke to Oprah Winfrey.