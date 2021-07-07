'Final Straw' Drove Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Find Financial Freedom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have quit the royal family in 2020, but their departure is still making global headlines. While many have speculated about the reason they left, and Harry and Meghan themselves confirmed some of the rumors in the Oprah Winfrey interview, it seems as if royal watchers are still uncovering the story behind the story.

Last week, Harry and Prince William unveiled a statue in honor of their mother, Princess Diana. They briefly united on what would have been the Princess of Wales' 60th birthday to commemorate her memory with a bronze statue. They released a joint statement and were seen walking and laughing together. It seemed as if the tide had turned and that the brothers had resolved their differences. Unfortunately, nobody ever forgets where they buried the hatchet.

According to some royal experts, the rift between Harry and William runs deep. William felt blindsided by #Megxit, per the Mirror, and couldn't believe how Harry had trashed the royals in various interviews. Harry, meanwhile, felt that the royal family didn't support his wife and her mental health and made some racist remarks about his unborn son. Now it seems as if Harry and Meghan may even have a bone to pick with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. Here's the situation.