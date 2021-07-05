Prince Harry Is Competing With Prince William To Be The 'Better Royal,' According To Expert

Prince Harry might still be competing with Prince William even though he claims that he quit the royal family, per Express. The redheaded duke and his wife, Meghan Markle, fled the U.K. last year due to a "lack of support and lack of understanding," per Marie Claire. In their March Oprah Winfrey interview (via Marie Claire), Harry claimed that his "father and brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave." But, since the bombshell interview, Harry has made several public appearances. Besides the Oprah and Dax Shepard interviews, the Duke of Sussex also spoke at the Global Citizen Vax Live event in May and attended the WellChild event in London on June 30.

Of course, this should come as no surprise. As a member of the royal family, the Harry has spent the majority of his life attending charity events and bringing attention to worthwhile causes. As the second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, he was raised in the public eye and already has a platform to highlight organizations close to his heart. Now, according to a royal expert, it seems that he has no plan to stop and may even be in competition with his brother to be a "better royal." Here's the tea on why Prince Harry might believe that he has the receipts to make the rest of the royal clan green with envy.