Here's Why Critics Are Questioning Kate Middleton's Lengthy Public Absence

Before Meghan Markle entered the picture, the British press zeroed in on Kate Middleton and everything she said, did and wore. As a matter of fact, the Duchess of Cambridge has a history of canceling her public appearances and royal engagements, which the British press has often noted.

Kate canceled a solo trip to Malta in 2014 during her second pregnancy, according to Page Six, and a visit to her charity, The Art Room, the following month, per Vanity Fair. She also didn't show up to present the shamrock to the Irish Guards during St. Patrick's Day in 2016, states E! Online, and pulled out of the Tusk Conservation Awards gala in 2019 because of her children, as People detailed. Both Kate and her husband Prince William have been criticized for carrying out half of the amount of appearances that the other senior members of the royal family, with some critics even calling them part-time royals. But William has dismissed the criticism, noting it's "all part of the job" in an interview with ITV in 2016.

Yet, Kate's absence from the royal spotlight in the last few months has some people raising eyebrows again, but for a different reason. Here's why.