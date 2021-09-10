What Does Queen Elizabeth Really Carry In Her Purse?

Queen Elizabeth might be in her 90s, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't like to accessorize! In fact, the queen is almost always dressed to the nines, matching her dress coats to her hats, sporting a pearl necklace and a set of matching pearl earrings, and carrying a handbag to boot. According to People magazine, the queen is a big fan of her Launer handbags, which retail for more than $2,500, according to the designer's website. Interestingly, the queen actually has a bit of a purse collection; Reader's Digest reports that she owns upwards of 200 bags!

Back in 2011, People magazine reported that the queen actually uses her handbag to send secret messages to her staff. Evidently, if she moves her handbag from one arm to the other, she is looking for an exit plan. "It would be very worrying if you were talking to the Queen and saw the handbag move from one hand to the other," royal historian Hugo Vickers told People at the time. "Someone would come along and say, 'Sir, the Archbishop of Canterbury would very much like to meet you,'" Vickers explained. And while the queen's bag may have a very important purpose, it's actually filled with some very useful items, too. Keep reading to find out what the queen carries in her purse.