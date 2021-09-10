What Does Kelly Clarkson Really Think About Taking Over For Ellen DeGeneres?

It's hard to believe that "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has only been on the air since 2019. It didn't take Kelly Clarkson long to attract a loyal audience who fell in love with her sunny personality and wicked sense of humor. In addition to hearing stories about her guests, viewers are regaled with hilarious anecdotes about the filter-free singer's own life, like the time she experienced intestinal distress and had to use a trash can as a toilet during one of her shows. How can we forget a moment like that?

The "American Idol" star came with a built-in audience, but simply being a celebrity isn't enough to carry a daytime show. Some of the stars who learned this hard way include Kris Jenner, Chevy Chase, and Queen Latifah. Luckily for Clarkson, she got a little practice ahead of her show's 2019 debut. During an April 2018 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Ellen DeGeneres turned the tables on Clarkson by offering to be the interviewee. Clarkson assumed the role of host and proved she was a natural when she introduced her guest. "She's the queen of daytime, the queen of kindness, the queen of my life, I love her," she said. "She loves to scare people, that part sucks, please welcome Ellen DeGeneres!"

DeGeneres will bid farewell to daytime TV next year, and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will slide into her time slot, per The Hollywood Reporter. So, how does Clarkson feel about taking over for the veteran host?