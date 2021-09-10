What Linda Tripp's Daughter Really Thinks About Impeachment: American Crime Story

Nearly seven years after Vanity Fair published Monica Lewinsky's groundbreaking essay about the impact the Bill Clinton impeachment scandal had on her life in devastating ways — an essay which seemingly kickstarted an apology from the public – it seems the third season of Ryan Murphy's "American Crime Story" will continue in that vein.

This time, however, the third season of the anthology show, titled "American Crime Story: Impeachment," is attempting to imbue this attitude on other high-profile figures who were maligned in the same manner as Lewinsky. "Impeachment," which boasts Lewinsky as one of its producers, has already made waves after its first episode debuted on September 7. The premiere pointedly and deftly explores the history of one of the major players who set the events of the Clinton scandal in motion: that of Linda Tripp, who is portrayed by Murphy-favorite Sarah Paulson.

Even though Linda Tripp didn't live to see her story brought to screen with complexity intact — she died in April 2020 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 70 — at least one family member has gone public with her thoughts on Paulson's depiction. In a September Vanity Fair profile, Linda's daughter, Allison Tripp, shared what "Impeachment" got right about her mother. Read on to find out more.