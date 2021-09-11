Royal Expert Reveals New Details About What May Be Included In Prince Harry's Memoir

Back on July 19, an update posted to the Archewell website confirmed that Prince Harry had inked a deal to write his very first memoir. Since the news broke, many have been wondering just what Harry would share in his new book, which is set for a 2022 release. Harry's decision to pen a memoir came just a few months after his sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which he and Meghan Markle made some very serious claims about their experience living in the UK. That interview was followed by a candid chat between Harry and actor Dax Shepard on the May 13 episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast. Harry's willingness to open up about his life had royal experts weighing in on what they thought Harry might reveal in his book's inside pages.

Just after Harry's memoir was announced, royal correspondent Tom Sykes speculated on what the Duke of Sussex might include. "Given the amount of bombshell revelations and accusations that Harry and Meghan have unleashed in previous interviews, the expectation will be on the memoir to tell more, and go into greater depth about the royal family, and any suffering, trauma, happiness, and other emotional experiences Harry has gone through—things the public does not yet know, or know much of," he wrote for a piece in the Daily Beast. As the memoir is thought to be well on its way, there's someone else who is weighing in on what he thinks Harry will share. Read on to find out.