This Is How Queen Elizabeth Just Honored The Lives Lost On The 20th 9/11 Anniversary

With the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, world leaders have come together to offer their support to the United States. President Emmanuel Macron of France used Twitter to share his tribute. "We will #NeverForget. We will always fight for freedom," he said, adding a video of the American flag. South Korea's leader, President Moon Jae-in, also used the platform to say (via Google Translate): "Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, To President Biden and the American people I send my deepest condolences. 20 years have passed, but the shock and memory of that day Indelible in the hearts of many It remains a deep wound."

From Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the 9/11 attack "failed to shake our belief in freedom and democracy," per NBC News. That wasn't the only message of support coming from the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II also issued a touching tribute to the United States to recognize the anniversary. Here's what she said.