Where Is The Queen Splitting Her Time After Her Recent Holiday?

Queen Elizabeth said goodbye to her husband of 73 years this year. She and Prince Philip had been self-isolating in Windsor Castle when he died in April. And according to the Daily Express, she wanted to permanently live out her days at the estate, rather than Buckingham Palace, because she is "most comfortable" there. However, at the beginning of summer, the monarch bid adieu to London and Berkshire, and made her way to Scotland.

Per Town & Country Magazine, she spends the warmer months in Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands. This year marked her first vacation without Prince Philip and she even had a COVID-19 scare while staying there. However, it seems as if her doting family made sure to visit her frequently (via the Daily Mail).

Now that the summer is over, Queen Elizabeth will get back to work. And according to The U.S. Sun, a certain grandson and his American wife may want to spend some time with her at Windsor Castle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly reached out to the queen and would like a meeting with her in the coming weeks. Apparently, the couple would even like to have their daughter's christening at Windsor Castle. Now what a turn of events! But they may need to consider that Queen Elizabeth will now be splitting her time between these two locations, should they decide to cross the Atlantic to visit her. Here's why.