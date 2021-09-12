Rolling Stones' Tour Manager Dies In A Tragic Freak Accident

Known for managing and directing the likes of legendary acts such as the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and Peter Frampton, Mick Brigden became a staple to so many stars in the music scene. Sadly, the manager and tour director died at age 73 on September 5, as his wife, Julia Dreyer Brigden, confirmed to TMZ. Mick tragically died at their home in Santa Rosa, California, though his exact cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The late entertainment guru was a familiar name in showbiz, having risen to fame as the road manager for the band Mountain, which released the hit song "Mississippi Queen" in 1969 and gave a memorable performance at Woodstock that same year, per the New York Post. He eventually became a protégé to iconic rock promoter Bill Graham, and later went on to direct Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones, as well as manage Humble Pie, Eddie Money, and Sammy Hagar, among others, as an obituary posted on Mick's website reads.

Joe Satriani, a Grammy-nominated guitarist whom Mick managed for decades, paid tribute to his longtime friend's death shortly after the news was revealed. Sharing two photos of Mick via Instagram on September 7, Satriani remembered his pal for being the "ultimate music business mentor," as well as praised Mick for being the most "honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful" man. For more details on Mick Brigden's tragic death and the freak accident that caused it, keep scrolling.