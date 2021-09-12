How Donald Trump Jr.'s Request For Questions For Donald Went Terribly Wrong

On September 11, Donald Trump made a rare public outing at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida for a boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort. The former U.S. president, alongside his son Donald Trump Jr., joined rapper 50 Cent in the commentary booth, per CNN. Att the highly anticipated fight, which marked the former world champion's first time back in the ring in over a decade, Donald made his highest-profile public appearance since leaving the White House in January. "They say there is a lot of people watching," the former president said at one point during the match, sarcastically adding, "I can't imagine why," The New York Times reported.

The former commander-and-chief also addressed the crowd after "We Love Trump" chants erupted throughout the event. "Thank you very much, everybody. This is an honor to be with you and what a great evening. And I think you're going to see an incredible fight," he said, according to a clip retweeted on Don Jr.'s Twitter account. Donald could also be seen smiling and echoing, "That's good," under his breath when the audience continued chanting. "Thank you, everybody, very much. We love our country ... we love our country," he proclaimed.

Despite the warm welcome he received at the boxing match, Donald's son turned heads shortly before the event. To find out why Don Jr.'s request for questions for his father went terribly wrong, keep scrolling.