What Donald Trump Just Revealed About His Feelings For Rudy Giuliani

As a longtime friend and former personal lawyer to Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani has been involved in the controversial politician's rise and fall as one of the most outspoken presidents in U.S. history. Giuliani came to the ex-commander-in-chief's defense on countless occasions in the past, but similar to other former allies, it wasn't unusual for Trump to regularly insult the former mayor of New York City. Despite Giuliani giving the 45th president his undying support (even after Trump was impeached for a second time, as The New York Times reported), the "Apprentice" alum is said to have looked at Giuliani as a "weak" and "pathetic" person.

As Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender detailed in his new book, "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," the TV-personality-turned-leader mocked Giuliani for falling asleep during meetings and heavily criticized him over public appearances. According to the book, which was released in July 2021, Trump told his confidante he "sucked" after Giuliani defended him during a TV interview.

Regardless of Trump's backlash, "Rudy never wanted to be left out," Bender wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by the Daily Mail. "If you were ever between Rudy and the president, look out. You were going to get trampled." Though Giuliani no longer works for Trump — as he was ousted as his personal attorney in February 2021, per CNN – it seems Trump isn't done talking about Giuliani. To find out Trump's latest feelings on Giuliani, keep scrolling.