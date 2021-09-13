The Truth About Alicia Keys' Relationship With Makeup

What's really going on with Alicia Keys' relationship with makeup? The star has been very vocal about how she feels about cosmetics in the past, pretty much being on both sides of the spectrum with it comes to showing some creativity through makeup.

The "If I Ain't Got You" singer has showed off some stunning and striking makeup looks over the years, including going full on glam with electric blue eye shadow at the 2009 American Music Awards, rocking full on glitter eyelids at her first Grammy Awards back in 2002, and showing off a stunning magenta lip and cat eye that gave us serious glam envy at the same music award show in 2008.

But since then, Keys has taken a bit of a U-turn in the makeup game and has appeared on several red carpets, in interviews, on social media, and even on "The Voice" during her time as a coach with no makeup on her face. But why? Read on for what the star has said about her take on cosmetics and why it's caused a little controversy in the past.