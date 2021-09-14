Inside Elliot Page's Stunning Met Gala Debut

Actor Elliot Page has finally made his 2021 Met Gala debut — and his first red first carpet appearance after coming out as transgender. Page first revealed that he identified as transgender in a letter that he shared via a post on his Instagram account in December 2020. After announcing his pronouns and his name, he wrote that he felt "lucky" to be writing the letter.

Later, in his first interview after coming out, he told Time that he had struggled with his identity since he was very young. "I felt like a boy. I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday," he revealed. Unfortunately, things only became more unsettling as his acting career started to rise. "I became a professional actor at the age of 10," Page explained. "Of course I had to look a certain way," he lamented about the struggles he faced wearing costumes for various projects — including low cut tops designed for women. Page revealed that even the act of "just putting on a T-shirt cut for a woman" would make him "unwell."

Fortunately, those feelings are a thing of the past for Page, as he now gets to dress exactly as he chooses — including at high-fashion events like the 2021 Met Gala. Keep reading to learn just how Page opted to express himself at the annual extravaganza.