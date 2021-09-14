The Verbal Dagger Nicki Minaj Just Threw At Meghan McCain

Uh oh. Nicki Minaj has a new beef with — drumroll, please — political pundit and former "The View" co-host Meghan McCain.

After a surprising revelation by the rapper stunned the masses — as she announced via Twitter that she would not be attending the Met Gala due to their COVID-19 vaccine requirement — the "Starships" hitmaker took it one step further when she discussed her personal misgivings about the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a now-viral tweet, Minaj claimed that a friend of her cousin's became impotent after being vaccinated. "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen," she penned, before adding, "His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied." It should be noted, however, that the CDC refutes those claims. Per the health agency's official website, "Currently no evidence shows that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems (problems trying to get pregnant) in women or men."

But in true Meghan McCain fashion, she simply wasn't willing to keep silent about Minaj's tweet! Keep reading to learn how the online quarrel unfolded — and the few choice words Minaj had for the late senator's daughter.