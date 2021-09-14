How Does Britney Spears' Fiance Feel About Signing A Prenup?
Now that we may have actually succeeded in freeing Britney Spears from her controversial conservatorship, it's all coming up Britney again. Not only is she now able to drive around in Sam Asghari's car, Asghari has since become her fiancé, as he popped the question in early September — and she said yes. Yay! Spears posted the happy announcement on her Instagram page on September 13 and showed off her gorgeous engagement ring. Naturally, fans flooded her comment section to offer well wishes, but fans were also quick to spot Octavia Spencer's more practical words of wisdom: "Make him sign a prenup." She may have been joking, but still ... we can all agree that's pretty good advice.
Prenuptial agreements can, of course, be a bit of an awkward conversation to have with your future spouse, so we have to wonder how Britney's fiancé feels about signing a prenup. If you ask us, we think that if he really loves her, he'll understand why this contract is so important. Haven't we just all witnessed what happened when Spears wasn't in total control of her own finances? But we can't speak for Asghari himself. So here's what he had to say about the comment.
Britney Spears' fiancé had a funny response to the prenup comments
Anyone worried that someone is going to take advantage of our beloved Britney Spears again (so, all of us) can breathe easy. The Queen of Pop's new fiancé, Sam Asghari, has said that he's absolutely going to sign a prenup before the couple ties the knot, but the reason isn't what you'd expect. On his Instagram Story, Asghari assured all fans, friends, and well-wishers that he and Spears would of course have an agreement drawn up, per BuzzFeed.
"Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup!" he wrote. "Of course we're getting an iron clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day." Okay, that's pretty funny.
But in all seriousness, it looks like Asghari is truly devoted to our BritBrit, which is all we could ask for, really. And besides, now that Spears is surrounded by lawyers of her own choosing who seem to have her best interests at heart, there's no way they don't have an airtight prenup all drafted and ready to go. Now, we just can't wait to see those wedding photos!