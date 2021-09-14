How Does Britney Spears' Fiance Feel About Signing A Prenup?

Now that we may have actually succeeded in freeing Britney Spears from her controversial conservatorship, it's all coming up Britney again. Not only is she now able to drive around in Sam Asghari's car, Asghari has since become her fiancé, as he popped the question in early September — and she said yes. Yay! Spears posted the happy announcement on her Instagram page on September 13 and showed off her gorgeous engagement ring. Naturally, fans flooded her comment section to offer well wishes, but fans were also quick to spot Octavia Spencer's more practical words of wisdom: "Make him sign a prenup." She may have been joking, but still ... we can all agree that's pretty good advice.

Prenuptial agreements can, of course, be a bit of an awkward conversation to have with your future spouse, so we have to wonder how Britney's fiancé feels about signing a prenup. If you ask us, we think that if he really loves her, he'll understand why this contract is so important. Haven't we just all witnessed what happened when Spears wasn't in total control of her own finances? But we can't speak for Asghari himself. So here's what he had to say about the comment.